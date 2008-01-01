Gucci's Alessandro Michele piled on the references, eras, patterns, textures, and of course colors for pre-fall 2017...
Here's one for the cartoon-goth crowd, all-black Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse bags by Christopher Raeburn...
Pretend like the Anthropocene epoch never started with these toy dinosaur earrings and necklace from Céline...
Raw meat remains a potent and taboo material and subject matter, as seen in the art of Athena Papadopoulos...
Behold the DIY droppings of the Montreal collective Fecal Matter. Photos by Pier-Alexandre Gagné
A haunting look at recent CSM graduate Richard Quinn's fall 2016 collection, by photographer Nikolay Biryukov
Everybody do the chicken dance! Photos by Stratis Kas.
Second-hand sovereignty, first-class style. Photos by Antolovic & Solarevic.
Featuring Walter Van Beirendonck fall 2015. Photos by Jennifer Livingston, styling by Haidee Findlay-Levin.
One must always suit his tastes. Photos by CG Watkins, styling by Rich Aybar. (Thanks to MASSES magazine)
When men's classics are reanimated. Photos by Jason Capobianco. (Thanks to The Club 21 magazine)
From Russia with a particularly rosy view of humanity. Photos by Lena Kholkina, designs by Venera Kazarova
When personal style is a sartorial sortie. Photos by Nicolas Coulomb & Florence Tétier, styling by Rich Aybar
From trace to tropical, colors are at your disposal this summer. Photos by Alberto Newton, styling by Nayeli De Alba
Assert your right to blend in. Photos by Adam Leon + Max Hirschberger
As East meets West, the color without borders meets its match. Photos by David Maziarz
Embrace crazy prints and creeping florals. They'll grow on you! Photos by Amira Fritz @ Cats & Dogs
A Mississippian in Paris and the first black designer allowed into the Chambre Syndicale, Patrick Kelly was much more trailblazing than he's given credit for...
Tom of Finland's explicit drawings of ultra-macho men who love men are among the most collected queer images of the 70s and 80s...
As Gucci collections are increasingly compared to Nudie Suits, let's revisit the flamboyant, kitschy, rockabilly look concocted by Nudie Cohn, the Rodeo Tailor...
Make America skate again with these star-studded high-top roller skates from Saint Laurent. It's your patriotic duty...
The name of the Costume Institute’s fall exhibition, Masterworks: Unpacking Fashion, is a double entendre...
A coin purse version of Loewe's Elephant bag is trundling toward it-bag status, but why not go big?...