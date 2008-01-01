Features

    Matières Fécales

    Behold the DIY droppings of the Montreal collective Fecal Matter. Photos by Pier-Alexandre Gagné

    VIDEO

    Fetish Floral

    A haunting look at recent CSM graduate Richard Quinn's fall 2016 collection, by photographer Nikolay Biryukov

    Poultry Promenade

    Everybody do the chicken dance! Photos by Stratis Kas.

    Kingdom

    Second-hand sovereignty, first-class style. Photos by Antolovic & Solarevic.

    Demand Explicit Beauty

    Featuring Walter Van Beirendonck fall 2015. Photos by Jennifer Livingston, styling by Haidee Findlay-Levin.

    The Ortolan

    One must always suit his tastes. Photos by CG Watkins, styling by Rich Aybar. (Thanks to MASSES magazine)

    Paging Pinocchio

    When men's classics are reanimated. Photos by Jason Capobianco. (Thanks to The Club 21 magazine)

    Red All Over

    From Russia with a particularly rosy view of humanity. Photos by Lena Kholkina, designs by Venera Kazarova

    The Fighter Inside

    When personal style is a sartorial sortie. Photos by Nicolas Coulomb & Florence Tétier, styling by Rich Aybar

    Hues You Can Use

    From trace to tropical, colors are at your disposal this summer. Photos by Alberto Newton, styling by Nayeli De Alba

    Wallflower Power

    Assert your right to blend in. Photos by Adam Leon + Max Hirschberger

    Noir East

    As East meets West, the color without borders meets its match. Photos by David Maziarz

    Garden State

    Embrace crazy prints and creeping florals. They'll grow on you! Photos by Amira Fritz @ Cats & Dogs

  • A Moment for Patrick Kelly

    A Mississippian in Paris and the first black designer allowed into the Chambre Syndicale, Patrick Kelly was much more trailblazing than he's given credit for...

  • Tom of Finland, the Movie, Has Been a Long Time Coming

    Tom of Finland's explicit drawings of ultra-macho men who love men are among the most collected queer images of the 70s and 80s...

  • The Shock of the Nudie Suit

    As Gucci collections are increasingly compared to Nudie Suits, let's revisit the flamboyant, kitschy, rockabilly look concocted by Nudie Cohn, the Rodeo Tailor...

