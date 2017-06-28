Bill Murray as Steve Zissou in The Life Aquatic
Bill Murray as Steve Zissou in The Life Aquatic

Life Imitates Wes Anderson

by Chris Nelson

Remember the retro sneakers Bill Murray's character Steve Zissou wore in The Life Aquatic, the blue-striped ones that were so identifiably Adidas? Now, thirteen years since Wes Anderson's cult classic, Adidas has quietly produced the Zissou shoe, complete with a two-tone blue Three Stripe, yellow laces, a contrast blue heel tab, and "Zissou" emblazoned on the side.

No one would have known about it they hadn't been spotted on the feet of Brazilian songwriter Seu Jorge — who provided the soundtrack in the film, Portuguese covers of David Bowie songs — while performing at the We Love Green music festival in Paris several weeks ago.

In keeping with the rarefied feel of the film, Adidas has produced a limited run of only 100 pairs. So of course they immediately sold out. 

  • Posted Jun 28, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Jun 28, 2017 13:26:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly