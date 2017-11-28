Shaun Leane for Alexander McQueen
Shaun Leane for Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen's Iconic Jewelry

"He changed the silhouette of fashion," said jeweler Shaun Leane about his friend and collaborator Alexander McQueen, "and I changed the silhouette of jewelry. We worked brilliantly together...We just wanted to create the new."

Now, many years after McQueen's death, those gleaming game-changers are going up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York, spanning 1996 to 2008. Intended buyers range from large museums to individual collectors.

Among 45 pieces in total, featured works include some of Leane's most iconic, such as the skeleton corset, coiled corset, crown of thorns, pheasant-claw collar, and other stunners donned by the eccentric likes of Isabella Blow and Daphne Guinness.

Shaun Leane Archive Sale, December 4, 2017 (exhibition from Nov 30 to Dec 3), Sotheby's New York


Coiled corset


Female Jaw-Piece


Silver Crown of Thorns Headpiece


Pheasant Claw and Tahitian Pearl Necklace


Pheasant Claw Earring


Silver Waist-Cincher


Silver Tusk Mouth-Piece


Orchid Shoulder-Piece


Pair of Disc Arm Pieces


Silver Bow Choker


Skeleton corset


Silver 'Joan' Headdress


'Against the World' White Gold and Diamond Evening Glove


Grille Collar

  • Posted Nov 28, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Nov 28, 2017 13:33:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly