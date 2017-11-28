Alexander McQueen's Iconic Jewelry

"He changed the silhouette of fashion," said jeweler Shaun Leane about his friend and collaborator Alexander McQueen, "and I changed the silhouette of jewelry. We worked brilliantly together...We just wanted to create the new."

Now, many years after McQueen's death, those gleaming game-changers are going up for auction at Sotheby’s in New York, spanning 1996 to 2008. Intended buyers range from large museums to individual collectors.

Among 45 pieces in total, featured works include some of Leane's most iconic, such as the skeleton corset, coiled corset, crown of thorns, pheasant-claw collar, and other stunners donned by the eccentric likes of Isabella Blow and Daphne Guinness.

Shaun Leane Archive Sale, December 4, 2017 (exhibition from Nov 30 to Dec 3), Sotheby's New York



Coiled corset



Female Jaw-Piece



Silver Crown of Thorns Headpiece



Pheasant Claw and Tahitian Pearl Necklace



Pheasant Claw Earring



Silver Waist-Cincher



Silver Tusk Mouth-Piece



Orchid Shoulder-Piece



Pair of Disc Arm Pieces



Silver Bow Choker



Skeleton corset



Silver 'Joan' Headdress



'Against the World' White Gold and Diamond Evening Glove



Grille Collar