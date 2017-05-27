Andy Warhol's Polaroids
Andy Warhol and his Celebrated Polaroids

From the late 1950s until his death in 1987, Andy Warhol toted a Polaroid camera with him wherever he went. He was thus able and eager to capture the barrage of famous faces — his own included — and fleeting moments that swirled around him with every step. Not even his private time was off-limits.

A new book, Instant Andy (Taschen), features hundreds of the instant snaps he took — many of them previously unseen — decades before Instagram. Yves, Grace, Keith, Gianni. They're all there, and here...


Gianni Versace


Diana Vreeland


Divine


Yves Saint Laurent


Paloma Picasso


Yoko Ono


John Lennon


Keith Haring & Juan Dubose


Jean-Michel Basquiat


Diane von Furstenberg


Giorgio Armani


Bianca Jagger


Debbie Harry


Valentino


Diana Ross


Dolly Parton


Carolina Herrera


Liza Minnelli


Halston


Martha Graham


Arnold Schwarzengger


Sonia Rykiel


Truman Capote


Mick Jagger


(unidentified)


Joan Collins


Little Edie Beale


Andy Warhol


Andy Warhol


Andy Warhol

  Posted May 27, 2017




May 27, 2017 12:50:00

