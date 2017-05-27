Andy Warhol and his Celebrated Polaroids

From the late 1950s until his death in 1987, Andy Warhol toted a Polaroid camera with him wherever he went. He was thus able and eager to capture the barrage of famous faces — his own included — and fleeting moments that swirled around him with every step. Not even his private time was off-limits.
A new book, Instant Andy (Taschen), features hundreds of the instant snaps he took — many of them previously unseen — decades before Instagram. Yves, Grace, Keith, Gianni. They're all there, and here...
Gianni Versace
Diana Vreeland
Divine
Yves Saint Laurent
Paloma Picasso
Yoko Ono
John Lennon
Keith Haring & Juan Dubose
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Diane von Furstenberg
Giorgio Armani
Bianca Jagger
Debbie Harry
Valentino
Diana Ross
Dolly Parton
Carolina Herrera
Liza Minnelli
Halston
Martha Graham
Arnold Schwarzengger
Sonia Rykiel
Truman Capote
Mick Jagger
(unidentified)
Joan Collins
Little Edie Beale
Andy Warhol
