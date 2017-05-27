Andy Warhol and his Celebrated Polaroids

From the late 1950s until his death in 1987, Andy Warhol toted a Polaroid camera with him wherever he went. He was thus able and eager to capture the barrage of famous faces — his own included — and fleeting moments that swirled around him with every step. Not even his private time was off-limits.

A new book, Instant Andy (Taschen), features hundreds of the instant snaps he took — many of them previously unseen — decades before Instagram. Yves, Grace, Keith, Gianni. They're all there, and here...



Gianni Versace



Diana Vreeland



Divine



Yves Saint Laurent



Paloma Picasso



Yoko Ono



John Lennon



Keith Haring & Juan Dubose



Jean-Michel Basquiat



Diane von Furstenberg



Giorgio Armani



Bianca Jagger



Debbie Harry



Valentino



Diana Ross



Dolly Parton



Carolina Herrera



Liza Minnelli



Halston



Martha Graham



Arnold Schwarzengger



Sonia Rykiel



Truman Capote



Mick Jagger



(unidentified)



Joan Collins



Little Edie Beale



Andy Warhol



Andy Warhol



Andy Warhol