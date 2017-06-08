Antonio Lopez's Instamatics Were the Stuff of Legend

A spritely fixture on the New York and Paris fashion scene in the 1970s, Antonio Lopez primarily worked as an illustrator for the likes of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. For kicks, he bought an Instamatic camera to capture his famous social swirl — Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Divine, Grace Jones, Paloma Picasso, Jessica Lange — thus keeping a kind of visual diary of the era.

Now, in the age of Instagram, Lopez’s images remain fresh and poignant, despite the fact they were taken some 40 years ago. He died of AIDS in 1987, aged 44, although he would surely have devoured social media were he alive today.



Grace Jones



Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Bergé, Marina Schiano, Jerry Hall



Karl Lagerfeld



Jessica Lange, Manuel Papatakis, Gilles Millinaire, Jean-Eudes Canival





Grace Coddington



Jessica Lange



Daniel



Karl Lagerefeld



Divine



Jerry Hall



Grace Jones



Jean-Eudes Canival



Paloma Picasso



Rita Tellone



Pat Cleveland