Antonio Lopez's Instamatics Were the Stuff of Legend

A spritely fixture on the New York and Paris fashion scene in the 1970s, Antonio Lopez primarily worked as an illustrator for the likes of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle. For kicks, he bought an Instamatic camera to capture his famous social swirl — Karl Lagerfeld, Yves Saint Laurent, Divine, Grace Jones, Paloma Picasso, Jessica Lange — thus keeping a kind of visual diary of the era.

Now, in the age of Instagram, Lopez’s images remain fresh and poignant, despite the fact they were taken some 40 years ago. He died of AIDS in 1987, aged 44, although he would surely have devoured social media were he alive today.


Grace Jones


Yves Saint Laurent, Pierre Bergé, Marina Schiano, Jerry Hall


Karl Lagerfeld


Jessica Lange, Manuel Papatakis, Gilles Millinaire, Jean-Eudes Canival


Grace Coddington


Jessica Lange


Daniel


Karl Lagerefeld


Divine


Jerry Hall


Grace Jones


Jean-Eudes Canival


Paloma Picasso


Rita Tellone


Pat Cleveland

  • Posted Jun 08, 2017




Jun 08, 2017 12:24:00

