Friends Remember Azzedine Alaïa

Celebrities, models, and friends of the late Azzedine Alaïa remember the maverick couturier...
So sad to wake up to the tragic news that #AzzedineAlaia passed away. Besides being a creative genius, he was one of the sweetest people I have ever met. The way he dressed a woman’s body was such a revelation to me as a young model in Chicago because his designs embraced my curves. One of the very first designer pieces I ever bought myself was one of his famous body suits with a skin tight skirt to match in a gold knit fabric from Ultimo in Chicago. Worn with an Alaia belt cinching in my waist, I felt like a million dollars. What an honor it was to model for him only a few years later in Paris at his atelier. He made all of his models feel beautiful and the fashion world will never forget him. 💔
Such sad news to wake up to today and all I can do is look at photos and videos of happier times with one of the gentlest, feistiest, most loving and adoring talents I have known, inside or outside the fashion industry. I will miss your light in the world so much and am sending love to all who did not get a chance to say goodbye. 💙💙💙 #azzedinealaia #naomialaia
A true artist, genius and master. He was always kind, friendly and supportive of me. He welcomed me when I first came to Paris. We had some great adventures and many good times. His talent is unparalleled and his playful character generous, naughty and wickedly unique. The exceptional beauty he created is timeless and will without question- live forever! I pray that Azzedine will rest in peace 💔💔💔
All I knew was that for my 21st Birthday I wanted to wear Azzedine Alaia. So with my mum and best friend we went all the way to Paris to pick out that perfect dress I'd only dreamt of having.It was in that beautiful shop that with all the money I'd saved I bought my first and only piece of Alaia (and a pair of matching green stilettos). Thank you for making such beautiful clothes, you where and always will be a master. I felt one in a million in you're beautiful creations and you will be sorely missed. @azzedinealaiaofficial