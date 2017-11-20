Azzedine Alaïa and Madonna, photo Steven Meisel
Azzedine Alaïa and Madonna, photo Steven Meisel

Friends Remember Azzedine Alaïa

Celebrities, models, and friends of the late Azzedine Alaïa remember the maverick couturier...

My papa💔. @azzedinealaiaofficial #azzedinealaia #stephanieseymour

A post shared by Stephanie Seymour (@stephanieseymour) on

💔 Mon Didine.

A post shared by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista) on

my dear ALAIA.... you will live on forever. rip.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

  • Posted Nov 20, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Nov 20, 2017 12:00:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly