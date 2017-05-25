It Isn't a Party Until a Pigeon Arrives with a Backpack Full of Pills

So, a pigeon was apprehended by Kuwaiti officials as it crossed the border from Iraq. Nothing out of the ordinary there, except this pigeon was sporting a small backpack — maybe more like coin purse, in the feathery colors of the pigeon — with 178 pills inside, presumably ecstasy. Instead of a carrier pigeon, maybe it should be called a smuggler pigeon.

The stout little flapper, who people are not surprisingly calling the party pigeon, knew not what it did and will most likely be treated very humanely. But the larger questions remain: who designed the backpack, where were the pills headed, and how can we get them shipped here. Sorry, scratch that last question.