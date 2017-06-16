I Can't Believe It's Not Balenciaga

The cheeky creator of the parody label Vetememes is back at it with Boolenciaga. Davil Tran, the 20-something Brooklynite who went viral with Vetememes merch almost identical to Vetements, plus or minus a few letters, is now having fun with Balenciaga.

So far, only Boolenciaga-branded caps are for available for sale, at a relatively reasonable price of $65, with the promise of tricked-out apparel on the way.

The creative director of both Vetements and Balenciaga, and himself a master of tribute imitations, Demna Gvasalia appears to be delighting in the knockoff, sharing the news on his social media. No wonder he's flattered; just weeks ago he grabbed headlines with a Balenciaga carryall modeled after IKEA's Frakta bag, but costing $1750 as opposed to the 99 cents of the original.