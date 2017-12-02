Balenciaga's Cheeky Nod

Following a frenzy-like takeover of Colette this summer, Balenciaga has hauled two industrial printers into Dover Street Market London. The DIY pop-up space, called the Copyshop, is a cheeky take on gloriously mundane office copiers.

Here in the Copyshop, followers can customize their own T-shirts with a robust library of creative director Demna Gvasalia’s graphics and logotypes — mostly Americana-inspired. Instantly printed, the tees are available in white, gray, black, or red, and come in two fits, for men or women.

$295, Balenciaga Copyshop, November 30th - December 17, 2017, Dover Street Market London