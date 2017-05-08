Balenciaga vs IKEA
Balenciaga vs IKEA

Balenciaga vs IKEA

by Chris Nelson

Proving fashion folks do have a sense of humor (maybe), style-minded DIY-ers have recently taken to Instagram with abandon. They're showing off makeshift items they fashioned out of IKEA's very blue, very plastic, and very ubiquitous Frakta bag.

The IKEA hackers are playing off the friendly feud that erupted when Balenciaga debuted its leather version of the famed bag, but costing around $1750 instead of the original 99 cents. IKEA responded with tongue-in-cheek instructions for spotting the difference between the two.

Call it the parody that launched a thousand parodies...

Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan 👌 #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK

A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on

Omg - dead. 😂😂😂 rg @signeralkov

A post shared by WonderLust Lingerie (@wonderlust_lingerie) on

Life essential #pleasuresnow #pleasures #ikea

A post shared by PLEASURES Art & Apparel (@pleasures.now) on

#TBT 2011 repurposed backpack made from Ikea bags... just because 💦

A post shared by Blanco Brown (@blanco_brown) on

Too good not to pt 2 Re-gram from @a_l_c_h_ #tbt #Ikea #BucketHatForLife

A post shared by Paul Ruffles (@pruffs) on

  • Posted May 08, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
May 08, 2017 17:18:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly