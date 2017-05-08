Balenciaga vs IKEA

Proving fashion folks do have a sense of humor (maybe), style-minded DIY-ers have recently taken to Instagram with abandon. They're showing off makeshift items they fashioned out of IKEA's very blue, very plastic, and very ubiquitous Frakta bag.

The IKEA hackers are playing off the friendly feud that erupted when Balenciaga debuted its leather version of the famed bag, but costing around $1750 instead of the original 99 cents. IKEA responded with tongue-in-cheek instructions for spotting the difference between the two.

Call it the parody that launched a thousand parodies...

Tailor-made for my girl @aria.duan 👌 #IKEAMASK #HANDCRAFT #FRAKTA #FRAKTAMASK A post shared by Zhijun Wang (@zhijunwang) on May 7, 2017 at 5:29am PDT

Omg - dead. 😂😂😂 rg @signeralkov A post shared by WonderLust Lingerie (@wonderlust_lingerie) on May 8, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

We teamed up with our friend @chinatownmarket to create this piece of headwear. Made in Los Angeles, these will be releasing next week. #pleasures #pleasuresnow #ikea #chinatownmarket A post shared by PLEASURES Art & Apparel (@pleasures.now) on May 1, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Life essential #pleasuresnow #pleasures #ikea A post shared by PLEASURES Art & Apparel (@pleasures.now) on May 7, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

#TBT 2011 repurposed backpack made from Ikea bags... just because 💦 A post shared by Blanco Brown (@blanco_brown) on Apr 27, 2017 at 9:27am PDT