Revenge of the DILFs: Balenciaga Men's Spring 2018

No doubt about it, young dads are hot. There's just something about the dad jeans, ill-fitting parkas, slightly nerdy demeanor, and the everyday-is-laundry-day incoordination.

In Paris today, tapping into the wholesome fantasy, Demna Gvasalia recruited young dads from around his new HQ in Switzerland to model for Balenciaga men's — some with their kids in tow and nary a wife.

A little schmaltzy? Sure. Playing into the notion of normal as luxury? Yes again. Still, who can deny the allure of putting zero thought into what he wears? For DILFs and their admirers, this was a fetish come true.

.
  • Posted Jun 21, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Jun 21, 2017 13:40:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly