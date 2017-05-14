Most Notorious Banned Ads

Over the years, fashion ads have been banned in various parts of the world. Usually it's the portrayal of nudity or blasphemy (mostly in Italy) that sends the self-righteous into an outraged tizzy. Other times it's the glamorization of drugs or sexual violence, or the objectification of minors, that rightfully gets yanked.

But, as we've seen over and over, anything forbidden has a way of popping right back up. Here are some of the more notorious banned fashion ads of recent years...



Yves Saint Laurent (1971), Samuel de Cubber for YSL M7 (2002)



Mia Goth for Miu Miu, shot by Steven Meisel (2015)



Hailee Steinfeld for Prada, shot by Bruce Weber (2011)



United Colors of Benetton (2011)



United Colors of Benetton (2011)



CK Jeans, shot by Steven Meisel (2010)



CK Jeans (2010)



Calvin Klein (1990s)



Calvin Klein (1995)



CK Secret Obsession with Eva Mendes (2008)



Rogue by Rihanna (2013)



Dakota Fanning for Marc Jacobs Lola (2011)



Gucci by Tom Ford, shot by Mario Testino (2004)



Tom Ford fragrance for men (2011)



Tom Ford sunglasses (2008)



Julianne Moore for Bulgari (2010)



Sophie Dahl for Yves Saint Laurent Opium, shot by Steven Meisel (2000)



Dolce & Gabbana (2009)



Dolce & Gabbana (2007)



Kylie Minogue for Agent Provocateur (2001)



Sisley, shot by Terry Richardson (2010)



Sisley, shot by Terry Richardson (2001)



Sisley, shot by Terry Richardson (2007)



American Apparel (2013)



Diesel (2005)



Diesel (2010)



Drop Dead (2011)



Alexander Wang, shot by Steven Klein (2014)



Marithé et François Girbaud (2005)