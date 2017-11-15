Björk Has Just Released a New Song

Björk has released a new song and video from her forthcoming album, Utopia. With just over a week to go until the new and ninth studio record hits shelves, Bjork has shared Blissing Me, the second track to be previewed after The Gate.

Directed by fashion image-maker Tim Walker and Emma Dalzell, and shot in one take, Björk frolics about a white space in a bright blue dress and floral hair ornaments by her mask-maker James Merry. She croons about two "music nerds" and the young romance that blossoms between them. "He reminds me of the love in me / I'm celebrating on a viral sea," she sings to an electronic harp, "Sending each other MP3s / Falling in love to a song."

Promising to be a hopeful, future-looking album when it's released on November 24, Utopia is a kind of rebound to 2015's Vulnicura, which traced the disintegration of Björk's 13-year relationship. And last week she encouraged her fans to buy the album using cryptocurrencies, making her the first major artist to do so. Additionally, anyone who purchases the album through her website or record label One Little Indian will be awarded 100 AudioCoins.