Meet Björk's Mask-Maker

Like all in Björk's creative coterie, mask-maker James Merry (what a name!) works with the hand of a craftsman and the soul of an artist. For the British native — who splits his time between bustling New York and a remote cabin in Iceland, surrounded by mossy outcroppings and fields of lavender — it's all about quiet contemplation and profound transformation.

The latest fruit of their seven-year collaboration, which began in the early stages of Björk's Biophilia album, is among the most memorable: an ethereal rainbow-colored feather headpiece that Merry calls "ghost orchid." She resembled an exotic butterfly, the kind that flits about her barren island paradise. And therein lies the common ground between the two: a respect for one's roots and a passion for personal expression.



James Merry



James Merry