Know what would make a boring guided tour or another mountain hike a lot more interesting? A bit of casual exhibitionism, that's what. Cheeky Exploits is the new Instagram inviting travelers to "spread the love" by exposing their derriere in public places and submitting a pic. Not sure how they're getting around persnickety Instagram censors, but no one complain — okay!? — because this is something we can all get behind...