Scenes of 70s San Francisco

The first book dedicated to photographer Daniel Nicoletta’s trove of powerful images, LGBT: San Francisco (Reel Art Press) traces the great American gay mecca from the 1970s to the present, as told through powerful, touching, moving images.
Nicoletta is perhaps best-known for his iconic images of Harvey Milk, whom he met in 1974 (when he was only 19) at the future city supervisor's camera store, Castro Camera. The following year he began working at the shop and eventually on Milk's official campaigns.
The book also includes scores of candid street scenes and vibrant images of the city's alternative theater scene, complete with the colorfully cross-dressing Cockettes. As Gus Van Sant writes in his foreword, “Danny’s photos are a treasured artistic record of the people who initiated a movement from within their own neighborhood and this work links that exuberant time to the larger history of LGBT people. This book is a very welcome addition to our enduring collective memory.”
Harmodius and Hoti, Castro Street Fair, 1975
Divine at Trocadero dance club, 1978
Third Annual Castro Street Fair, 1976
Harvey Milk at a publicity shoot for Ringling Bros, 1978
Harvey Milk at the seaside, 1978
Harvey Milk's victory celebration at Castro Camera, 1977
Harvey Milk clowning around at Castro Camera, 1977
The Thrillpeddlers' revival of Cockettes: Pearls Over Shanghai, 2009
Scorchy's Holster, LGBT Pride Celebration, 1992
White Night Riots following Harvey Milk's assassination, 1979
San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration, 1980
Armistead Maupin and friends, launch party for Tales of the City, 1978
Willie and Sylvester, SF Gay Pride Celebration, 1976
Sister X-tacy
Castro Street Fair, 1976
Flag boy at San Francisco LGBT Pride, 1988
Daniel Nicoletta by Denton Smith, 1976