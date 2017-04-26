Scenes of 70s San Francisco

The first book dedicated to photographer Daniel Nicoletta’s trove of powerful images, LGBT: San Francisco (Reel Art Press) traces the great American gay mecca from the 1970s to the present, as told through powerful, touching, moving images.

Nicoletta is perhaps best-known for his iconic images of Harvey Milk, whom he met in 1974 (when he was only 19) at the future city supervisor's camera store, Castro Camera. The following year he began working at the shop and eventually on Milk's official campaigns.

The book also includes scores of candid street scenes and vibrant images of the city's alternative theater scene, complete with the colorfully cross-dressing Cockettes. As Gus Van Sant writes in his foreword, “Danny’s photos are a treasured artistic record of the people who initiated a movement from within their own neighborhood and this work links that exuberant time to the larger history of LGBT people. This book is a very welcome addition to our enduring collective memory.”



Harmodius and Hoti, Castro Street Fair, 1975



Divine at Trocadero dance club, 1978



Third Annual Castro Street Fair, 1976



Harvey Milk at a publicity shoot for Ringling Bros, 1978



Harvey Milk at the seaside, 1978



Harvey Milk's victory celebration at Castro Camera, 1977



Harvey Milk clowning around at Castro Camera, 1977



The Thrillpeddlers' revival of Cockettes: Pearls Over Shanghai, 2009



Scorchy's Holster, LGBT Pride Celebration, 1992



White Night Riots following Harvey Milk's assassination, 1979



San Francisco LGBT Pride Celebration, 1980



Armistead Maupin and friends, launch party for Tales of the City, 1978



Willie and Sylvester, SF Gay Pride Celebration, 1976



Sister X-tacy



Castro Street Fair, 1976



Flag boy at San Francisco LGBT Pride, 1988



Daniel Nicoletta by Denton Smith, 1976