David Bowie at His Most 80s

In 1983, David Bowie was introduced to photographer Tony McGee by Jerry Hall at a cocktail party. Days later, Bowie’s record label was asking McGee to shoot the publicity for Bowie’s Let’s Dance tour, which led to six shoots stretching well into the 90s and a 30-year friendship.

For one week only this month, London gallery Imitate Modern will present the various fruits from the long collaboration, some of which have never been seen or exhibited — hence the name of the show, Unseen. And they are, how shall we put it, very 80s. As in Byblos waistcoats, lacy cuffs, heavily pleated pink pants — oh yeah.

Tony McGee: David Bowie Unseen, May 18 – 27, 2017, Imitate Modern, London



David Covers His Mouth Twice, 1991



David and His Halo, 1989



David Working Out For His Serious Moonlight Tour, Brussels, 1983



David Bowie In His Time Tunnel, 1989



David Wears Byblos, McGee Studios, London, 1990



David Wears Byblos, McGee Studios, London, 1990



David Wears Byblos, McGee Studios, London, 1990



David Wears Byblos, McGee Studios, London, 1990



David In The Rehearsal Theatre, London, 1990



David In Front of Himself – Smoking, 1991



David Bowie Listens To Tony McGee’s Story, McGee’s Studios London, 1982



David Bowie’s Eyes Collage, 1982



National Portrait Gallery, McGee Studios, 1990