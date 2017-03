Swiss photographer Edo Bertoglio became involved in the downtown scene right as the crazy, colorful, frenetic, plastic 80s era was picking up steam.

His new book, New York Polaroids 1976-1989 (Yard Press), shows a candid side to the likes of Andy Warhol, Grace Jones, Debbie Harry, Madonna, and his good friend Maripol during the endlessly alluring time.



Andy Warhol



Klaus Nomi



Patti Astor



Madonna



Robin Wright



Anna Sui



Debbie Harry



Grace Jones



Maripol