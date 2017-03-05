The Native American Portraitist

Born on a Wisconsin farm in 1868, Edward Sheriff Curtis became fascinated with photography early, building his own camera around the age 10. As a teenager his family relocated to Seattle, where he photographed Princess Angeline (aka Kickisomlo), the daughter of the Duwamish chief Seattle, after whom the city was named. Curtis recognized his life's calling as a documentarian of Native American cultures and quickly joined expeditions to Montana and Alaska to do just that.
In 1906, Curtis was approached by the financier J.P. Morgan about funding a project on the indigenous people of the continent. They planned a 20-volume series called The North American Indian, from which the images below are culled. He received no salary for the project, which lasted more than 20 years, during which he created an estimated 40,000 images of over 80 tribes. A photographer turned ethnologist, he also made thousands of recordings of native language and music, and transcribed oral histories.
Apsaroke, 1908
Sioux, 1907
Apache, 1910
Tewa, 1906
Apsaroke, 1908
Cheyenne, circa 1900
Siksika, circa 1910
Arikara, 1907
Wishham, 1911
Jicarilla, 1904
Hopi, circa 1900
Apache, 1905
Hopi, 1922
Koskimo, 1914
Apsaroke, 1908
Zuni, 1926
Nakoaktok, 1914
Qagyuhl, 1914
Qahatika, 1907
Hesquiat, 1916
Nez Perce, 1899
Tewa, 1922
Navajo, 1904
Kwakwaka'wakw, circa 1905
Apsáalooke, 1908
Apsaroke, 1908
Qagyuhl, 1914
Nakoaktok, 1914
Kwakiutl, 1914
Nunivak, 1928
Qagyuhl, 1914
Kwakiutl, 1914
Navajo, 1904
Papago, 1907
Piegan, 1900
Piegan, 1900
Kalispel, circa 1905
Kwakiutl, 1914
Piegan, circa 1900
Wishram, 1911
Nez Perce, 1911