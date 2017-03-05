The Native American Portraitist

Born on a Wisconsin farm in 1868, Edward Sheriff Curtis became fascinated with photography early, building his own camera around the age 10. As a teenager his family relocated to Seattle, where he photographed Princess Angeline (aka Kickisomlo), the daughter of the Duwamish chief Seattle, after whom the city was named. Curtis recognized his life's calling as a documentarian of Native American cultures and quickly joined expeditions to Montana and Alaska to do just that.

In 1906, Curtis was approached by the financier J.P. Morgan about funding a project on the indigenous people of the continent. They planned a 20-volume series called The North American Indian, from which the images below are culled. He received no salary for the project, which lasted more than 20 years, during which he created an estimated 40,000 images of over 80 tribes. A photographer turned ethnologist, he also made thousands of recordings of native language and music, and transcribed oral histories.



Apsaroke, 1908



Sioux, 1907



Apache, 1910



Tewa, 1906



Apsaroke, 1908



Cheyenne, circa 1900



Siksika, circa 1910



Arikara, 1907



Wishham, 1911



Jicarilla, 1904



Hopi, circa 1900



Apache, 1905



Hopi, 1922



Koskimo, 1914



Apsaroke, 1908



Zuni, 1926



Nakoaktok, 1914



Qagyuhl, 1914



Qahatika, 1907



Hesquiat, 1916



Nez Perce, 1899



Tewa, 1922



Navajo, 1904



Kwakwaka'wakw, circa 1905



Apsáalooke, 1908



Apsaroke, 1908



Qagyuhl, 1914



Nakoaktok, 1914



Kwakiutl, 1914



Nunivak, 1928



Qagyuhl, 1914



Kwakiutl, 1914



Navajo, 1904



Papago, 1907



Piegan, 1900



Piegan, 1900



Kalispel, circa 1905



Kwakiutl, 1914



Piegan, circa 1900



Wishram, 1911



Nez Perce, 1911