Shoes With Bite

Mariana Fantich and Dominic Young, who hail from Ukraine and the UK, respectively, are East London-based artists better known as Fantich & Young.

The married duo creates objects and accessories using an unusual material, teeth, derived from dentures found in China. A powerful symbol, teeth allow for a conceptual approach to sculpture, combining elements of primal aggression and social decorum.

Their best-known work, a pair of black lace-up Oxfords called Apex Predator Shoes, features outsoles lined with teeth, some gold-plated. The idea came from Charles Darwin's theory of evolution, but subverts it with notions of ceremonial ritual, a mix of the natural and supernatural — something to sink your teeth into.