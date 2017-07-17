The Original Orange Furball Stalking Great Art

Suddenly fat cats are everywhere. They're hissing at the have-nots, kneading dubious trade deals, and clawing democratic governments to their will.
A much cuter fat cat, however, is causing pandemonium of another kind. His name is Zarathustra and he features prominently — or rather, he steals the show! — in the 'fat cat' art of Russian artist Svetlana Petrova, who lovingly integrates the orange furball into old masterworks through extensive digital manipulation.
Just look at the results. Zarathustra gets a big wet one in Klimt's The Kiss; leads the people in Delacroix's 1830 depiction of the French Revolution; melts alongside clocks in Dalís The Persistence of Memory; and, oh look, Caravaggio's Bacchus has a fellow reveler.
If there is a better application of the Digital Age, we can't think of it.
The Birth of Venus, Sandro Botticelli
Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci
Portrait of an Unknown Peasant, Ivan Argunov
The Tower of Babel, Pieter Bruegel the Elder
The Milkmaid, Johannes Vermeer
Stolen Kiss, Jean-Honore Fragonard
The Skating Minister, Sir Henry Raeburn
Daughters of Pacini, Karl Bryullov
The Card Players, Paul Cezanne
Venus at her Mirror, Diego Velazquez
The Kiss, Gustav Klimt
Pygmalion and Galatea, Jean-Leon Gerome
Spring, Sandro Botticelli
Lady with an Ermine, Leonardo da Vinci
Olympia, Édouard Manet
Venus and Amor, Lucas Cranach the Elder
The Creation of Adam, Michelangelo
Nightwatch, Rembrandt
Saint George and the Dragon, Paolo Uccello
Portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Urbino, Piero della Francesca
Whistler's Mother, James Abbott McNeill Whistler
The Great Red Dragon and the Woman Clothed with the Sun, William Blake
Portrait of Gerard Andriesz Bicker, Bartholomeus van der Helst
A Bar at the Folies-Bergère, Édouard Manet
Bacchus, Peter Paul Rubens