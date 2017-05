The vampire look that never dies, goth nonetheless found its hair-teased peak early on. Here, a gallery of the brave souls who carried the goth torch in the 1980s, in all their dark, webby, eyelinered glory...



photo Derek Ridgers



photo Derek Ridgers



Robert Smith and Siouxsie Sioux



photo Derek Ridgers



photo Derek Ridgers



Strawberry Switchblade



Princess Julia