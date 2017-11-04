Grace Jones Describes Her Own Sexual Harassment and Discrimination

Grace Jones has revealed she was sexually harassed when she landed her first big acting role. Speaking to CNN's Christiane Amanpour, the icon recalled how a film producer asked her to bring her portfolio to his house so he could make a final decision on her casting.

"He poured some champagne, he was in his bathrobe and of course, took me to a room...it was his bedroom," Jones said. "So with the champagne, even then at that young age...I threw it in his face and walked out the door."

Jones said it's "a power thing" for perpetrators of sexual assault, adding that people at the beginning of their careers are especially exposed. "When you're in that position, you're so vulnerable, you're so nervous. You want this break so badly because you've been banging away at the pavement...and you finally think 'I've made it to the big time, this is my way, the door is open.' And now you have a monster to confront."

She also railed against Elite models, describing industry discrimination early in her modeling career — which she also details in her new memoir, recently made into the documentary Bloodlight and Bami. "Trying to sell a black model in Paris," she quoted the agency's founder John Casablancas as saying at the time, "is like trying to sell an old car no one wants to buy."

Click to watch the entire segment...

