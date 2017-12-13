Gucci Pre-Fall 2018
Gucci Pre-Fall 2018

Thrills & Chills at Gucci

Che orrore! In tribute to Dario Argento, the Italian master of the horror genre, Gucci's Alessandro Michele visited some of the director's more memorable locations around Rome for his pre-fall 2018 collection.

Against the opulent, noirish backdrops, Michele staged his dangerously eclectic fare. This time his luxuriant frippery ranged from pussy-bowed chiffon dresses and fringed western jackets to a leather kimono pantsuit and a baseball cap collaboration with the MLB. Why not? There is never a fixed time or place in Michele's direction for Gucci.

  • Posted Dec 13, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Dec 13, 2017 15:14:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly