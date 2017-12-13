Thrills & Chills at Gucci

Che orrore! In tribute to Dario Argento, the Italian master of the horror genre, Gucci's Alessandro Michele visited some of the director's more memorable locations around Rome for his pre-fall 2018 collection.

Against the opulent, noirish backdrops, Michele staged his dangerously eclectic fare. This time his luxuriant frippery ranged from pussy-bowed chiffon dresses and fringed western jackets to a leather kimono pantsuit and a baseball cap collaboration with the MLB. Why not? There is never a fixed time or place in Michele's direction for Gucci.