Meet Björk's Make-Up Artist

Precious little is known about Hungry, Björk's make-up artist, other than a few morsels scattered about her social-media plate. What we know is this: She's German, studied fashion design in Berlin, interned with Vivienne Westwood in London, calls her particular brand of art "distorted drag," and fancies herself a pearlographer.

Most recently, Hungry's surreal vision was utilized for the cover of Bjork's new album Utopia, for which the chanteuse's face was "painted and pearled" in eerie crypto-cosmic fashion. Meanwhile, Bjork's mask-maker James Merry created an silicone contraption modeled after an orchid. Together, they're keeping Björk exquisitely preternatural.

