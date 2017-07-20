Bugging Out

Not all insects are hideous, shriek-inducing creatures — ladybugs, for example, and the three bug brooches in Delfina Delettrez's new jewelry collection for Dover Street Market.

So non-repulsive, even delightful, that a non-eccentric could wear one, each piece is handmade from either rose silver and freshwater pearls, silver and quartz, or black silver and tourmaline. Naturally, the tail includes an actual taxidermy insect from her personal collection encased in resin.

The designer says the capsule collection, Insectmania, is a manifestation of the theory that humans are most attracted to that which repels them, like a fetish. Which was her way of working out a severe case of entomophobia.

At Dover Street Market in London and New York