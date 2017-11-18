An 89-Year-Old Grandmother in Japan

Kimiko Nishimoto wasn't interested in photography until the age of 72. Then her son taught a beginner’s course, in which she enrolled on a whim, unaware that she was about to awaken a passion. The grandmother fell in love with photography and has been staging quirky selfies ever since.

Nishimoto had her first solo exhibition ten years after picking up the camera, at a small museum in her hometown of Kumamoto. Now 89, she’s about to have her work exhibited at Epson epSITE, a Tokyo gallery specializing in digital photography. Titled “Asobokane” — “let’s play” in Japanese — the exhibition will feature previously unseen selfies from the octogenarian artist.

Asobokane, December 15, 2017 - January 18, 2018, Epson epSITE, Tokyo