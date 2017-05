Apichet "Madaew" Atilattana is a resourceful Thai teen who, as the saying goes, has more dash than cash.

The 17-year-old, who goes by ThaiBan Fashionist (Thai Fashionista) on his exploding Instagram, takes self-portraits wearing exquisite outfits homemade from everyday items — flowers, bamboo, mosquito netting, metal roofing, those colorful totes that Vetements sells (starting at $1495).

Madaew's swanning about in DIY drag recalls the great Dovima. Who'll be his Avedon?