At Maison Margiela for spring, John Galliano — taken under the wing by one of fashion's most self-protective houses — took his cues from the rush, the security, the mundaneness of air travel.

From haphazard layering to pure flights of fancy, from belted trenches to ostrich-feather flourishes, from luggage-tag styling to pillows as squishy bags, this was Galliano focusing on the jetset once again.