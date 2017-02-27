Calvin Klein Underwear spring 2017
Calvin Klein Underwear spring 2017

The Men of Moonlight for Calvin Klein Underwear

Following Moonlight's big finish at last night's Academy Awards, these striking images of the four main actors in Calvin Klein's spring men’s underwear campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre, surfaced on the label's social media.

In addition, the three youngest actors — Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes — wore Calvin Klein by Raf Simons formal suits to the Oscar ceremony last night. The cast also sat front row at Raf Simons’s Calvin Klein runway debut earlier this month. 


Ashton Sanders


Ashton Sanders


Alex Hibbert


Trevante Rhodes


Mahershala Ali


Mahershala Ali


Alex Hibbert


Mahershala Ali


Mahershala Ali


Trevante Rhodes

  • Posted Feb 27, 2017




