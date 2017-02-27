The Men of Moonlight for Calvin Klein Underwear

Following Moonlight's big finish at last night's Academy Awards, these striking images of the four main actors in Calvin Klein's spring men’s underwear campaign, photographed by Willy Vanderperre, surfaced on the label's social media.

In addition, the three youngest actors — Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes — wore Calvin Klein by Raf Simons formal suits to the Oscar ceremony last night. The cast also sat front row at Raf Simons’s Calvin Klein runway debut earlier this month.



Ashton Sanders



Ashton Sanders



Alex Hibbert



Trevante Rhodes



Mahershala Ali



Mahershala Ali



Alex Hibbert



Mahershala Ali



Mahershala Ali



Trevante Rhodes