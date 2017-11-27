National Geographic, Around the World in 125 Years
For generations, National Geographic has captivated and educated with its epic photographs from all corners of the planet, combining travel, portraiture, costume, and conservation.

Now, adapted from Taschen's 'Around the World in 125 Years,' two volumes have been rereleased in XL format. In Europe and Asia & Oceania, readers will discover Japan’s naked festival, witness the eruption of Surtsey in Iceland, take in the majesty of the Taj Mahal, and take a dip in the serene blue waters of the Greek Islands.

National Geographic: Around the World in 125 Years (Europe, Asia & Oceania)


Papua New Guinea, 2000, photo Jodi Cobb


Norway, 1977, photo Erik Borg


Afghanistan, 1977, photo Thomas J Abercrombie


Romania, 2013, photo Rena Effendi


Iraq, 1984, photo Steve McCurry 


Hungary, circa 1930, photo Rudolf Balogh


Japan, 1946, photo Horace Bristol


Austria, 1958, Volkmar K Wentzel


Spain, 1983, photo Stephanie Maze


Syria, 1954, photo David S Boyer


Vatican City, 1971, photo Albert Moldvay


Indonesia, 1988, photo Charles O’Rear


India, 1993, photo Steve Mc Curry


Spain, 1991, photo David Alan Harvey


Afghanistan, 1974, photo Thomas J Abercrombie


Alaska, circa 1900, photo Carl Lomen


California, 1930s, photo B Anthony Stewart


India, circa 1921, photo Maynard Owen Williams


New Jersey, 1960, photo Volkmar K Wentzel


Romania, 1974, photo Winfield Parks


United Arab Emirates, 2016, photo Maggie Steber


New York, 1963, photo Thomas Nebbia


Laos, 1961, photo W. E. Garrett

