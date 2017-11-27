For generations, National Geographic has captivated and educated with its epic photographs from all corners of the planet, combining travel, portraiture, costume, and conservation.
Now, adapted from Taschen's 'Around the World in 125 Years,' two volumes have been rereleased in XL format. In Europe and Asia & Oceania, readers will discover Japan’s naked festival, witness the eruption of Surtsey in Iceland, take in the majesty of the Taj Mahal, and take a dip in the serene blue waters of the Greek Islands.
National Geographic: Around the World in 125 Years (Europe, Asia & Oceania)
Papua New Guinea, 2000, photo Jodi Cobb
Norway, 1977, photo Erik Borg
Afghanistan, 1977, photo Thomas J Abercrombie
Romania, 2013, photo Rena Effendi
Iraq, 1984, photo Steve McCurry
Hungary, circa 1930, photo Rudolf Balogh
Japan, 1946, photo Horace Bristol
Austria, 1958, Volkmar K Wentzel
Spain, 1983, photo Stephanie Maze
Syria, 1954, photo David S Boyer
Vatican City, 1971, photo Albert Moldvay
Indonesia, 1988, photo Charles O’Rear
India, 1993, photo Steve Mc Curry
Spain, 1991, photo David Alan Harvey
Afghanistan, 1974, photo Thomas J Abercrombie
Alaska, circa 1900, photo Carl Lomen
California, 1930s, photo B Anthony Stewart
India, circa 1921, photo Maynard Owen Williams
New Jersey, 1960, photo Volkmar K Wentzel
Romania, 1974, photo Winfield Parks
United Arab Emirates, 2016, photo Maggie Steber
New York, 1963, photo Thomas Nebbia
Laos, 1961, photo W. E. Garrett