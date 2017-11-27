For generations, National Geographic has captivated and educated with its epic photographs from all corners of the planet, combining travel, portraiture, costume, and conservation.

Now, adapted from Taschen's 'Around the World in 125 Years,' two volumes have been rereleased in XL format. In Europe and Asia & Oceania, readers will discover Japan’s naked festival, witness the eruption of Surtsey in Iceland, take in the majesty of the Taj Mahal, and take a dip in the serene blue waters of the Greek Islands.

National Geographic: Around the World in 125 Years (Europe, Asia & Oceania)



Papua New Guinea, 2000, photo Jodi Cobb



Norway, 1977, photo Erik Borg



Afghanistan, 1977, photo Thomas J Abercrombie



Romania, 2013, photo Rena Effendi



Iraq, 1984, photo Steve McCurry



Hungary, circa 1930, photo Rudolf Balogh



Japan, 1946, photo Horace Bristol



Austria, 1958, Volkmar K Wentzel



Spain, 1983, photo Stephanie Maze



Syria, 1954, photo David S Boyer



Vatican City, 1971, photo Albert Moldvay



Indonesia, 1988, photo Charles O’Rear



India, 1993, photo Steve Mc Curry



Spain, 1991, photo David Alan Harvey



Afghanistan, 1974, photo Thomas J Abercrombie



Alaska, circa 1900, photo Carl Lomen



California, 1930s, photo B Anthony Stewart



India, circa 1921, photo Maynard Owen Williams



New Jersey, 1960, photo Volkmar K Wentzel



Romania, 1974, photo Winfield Parks



United Arab Emirates, 2016, photo Maggie Steber



New York, 1963, photo Thomas Nebbia



Laos, 1961, photo W. E. Garrett