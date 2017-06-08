Major Etailers Are Going Fur-Free

The e-commerce conglomerate Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) is making good on its ethics goals. Today, the Group announced that it's instituting a fur-free policy across its sites, which include etailers Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox, and The Outnet.

The news comes as the result of YNAP's Sustainability Report last year, which outlined strategies for greater environmental awareness. YNAP has also joined forces with the Fur Free Alliance’s international Fur Free Program and maintains a relationship with The Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International, and Lega Anti Vivisezione.

“We have a strong sense of responsibility and recognize the importance of making a positive contribution to society," said Matteo James Moroni, Head of Sustainability for Yoox, in a statement. "With a range of initiatives, partnerships, and innovations, our goal is to act as an industry-wide catalyst for change.”