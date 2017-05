Upcoming men's label Palomo Spain needs to stand out if it's going to make it in the hyper-competitive environment of international fashion. How better to do that than with good old-fashioned cheek appeal?

No finer cheeks than those in the Spanish label's fall campaign. Photographed by Kito Muñoz, three fashion models and two derriere models loll about a grassy field, sometimes so close you could reach out and touch their feathers and leopard prints, other times frolicking in the distance.