Head Hunting

Six years since the release of his first photography book, Pascal van Loenhout is back with a second monograph, UN/CUT (Stockmans, 50€). Across 185 pages, the Antwerp-based hair designer concocted bobs, bangs, and blunts — letting it all hang out.

Photographed by Charlie De Keersmaecker and designed by Paul Boudens, the book draws on van Loenhout's own experiences as a misfit youth. As such, he chose moody cuts on unconventional faces in off-guard poses — instinctively guiding the eye towards the “unhairdressy” looks, as he describes them.