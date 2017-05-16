Plastic-Wrapped Love

Japanese artist Haruhiko Kawaguchi, aka Photographer Hal, packs people into futon covers, which he then vacuum-seals (without hurting anyone). He thus transforms loving couples into gruesome twosomes, like wrapped meat from a supermarket...
Copyright Hint Fashion Magazine, LLC. All Rights Reserved. No part of any information or images located within this website may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means elecronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise without the express written permission of the copyright owner.