Plastic-Wrapped Love

Japanese artist Haruhiko Kawaguchi, aka Photographer Hal, packs people into futon covers, which he then vacuum-seals (without hurting anyone). He thus transforms loving couples into gruesome twosomes, like wrapped meat from a supermarket...

