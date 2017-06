Slapping political faces, double chins and all, onto swimsuits might be the only way to get through the horror show that is this presidency. If that's the case, hats off to Beloved Wear for bringing a dose of levity to the resistance, for what it's worth.

For the more apolitical of beach-goers, there are plenty of traditional sight-gags — Borat, Nicholas Cage, pizza — to keep you giggling until the midterms.