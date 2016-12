Tattooing for over twenty years, Kazuaki Horitomo is well-versed in the ancient tradition of tebori, Japanese hand-tattooing that utilizes a blade rather than a mechanized needle.

When he isn't inking clients in his home of San Jose, California, or designing games for Sega, he's drawing his other great passion: cats. Not just any cats, but cats illustrated in tats — dragons, koi, peacocks. He's calls them his monmon cats, to use the Japanese slang for tattoo.

Meow, you're welcome.