Comme des Garçons and Vetements Are So Gay

Surprise! Comme des Garçons' SHIRT division and Vetements have released a collaboration, a capsule of three gay, lesbian, and fetish knit sweaters, so described on Dover Street Market NY's Instagram.

Not timed with Pride or anything so predictable, as the two experimental brands are wont to do, the three designs include a rainbow-striped sweater, naturally, as well as a purplish sweater with a battle axe motif, a 70s lesbian symbol, and another striped design with a prominently placed red heart. That red heart, CDG's logo, has recently been made into emojis, in advance of the Met Museum's homage to the Japanese label.

Around $700 at DSM's London and New York locations, and soon on the e-shop