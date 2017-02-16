Sex at Sotheby's

Judging from the unabashed lots in Sotheby's auction of erotic art, there is no sexual act — either on the hetero- or homosexual spectrum — that hasn’t already been perfected by our forebears.

The house’s first sale dedicated to representations of love and sex features over 100 works, ranging from an ancient Roman marble sculpture of two lovers engaging in intercourse to the present-day. 

Erotic: Passion & Desire, Sotheby's London


Modern painted plywood table, replica of one supposedly owned by Catherine the Great


Roman marble group of two lovers, circa 1st/2nd century AD


Helmut Newton, Autoerotic, 1999


Egon Schiele, Akt

César, Le Plat


French, carved mahogany bed, 19th century


Turkey, erotic scene, ascribed to Abdullah Bukhari, 1743


Gustav Klimt, Liegander Halbakt Nach Rechts (Half-Nude Reclining to the Right)


Pavel Tchelitchew, Bathers


Marc Quinn, Maquette for Siren (Kate Moss)


Pablo Picasso, Nu (Nude)


North India, a couple making acrobatic love on a lake, 18th century


Nobuyoshi Araki, Untitled (Hotel Rooms), 1993 - 1994


Patrick Hennessy, In the Hammam


Lucian Freud, Man Posing


Clive Barker, I Thought She Was a Natural Blonde


Osmar Schindler, Zwiegesprach (Tête à Tête)


Chinese, Qing Dynasty, 19th century


Antony Gormley, Pole II


Robert Mapplethorpe, Bow and Arrow (Lisa Lyon), 1981


Howard Chandler Christy, Nudes at the Beach

