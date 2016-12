There's ceramic art, then there's Li Xiaofeng. The Beijing-based artist creates outfits not from fabric, but from shards of old dishes — very old dishes.

In the beginning he used traditional Chinese ceramics recovered from archaeological sites. But as those are fairly hard to come by, not to mention forbidden from leaving the country, more recently Li Xiaofeng has been making his own porcelain artifacts, which he stitches together with soldered wire to create the ultimate in sculptural fashion.