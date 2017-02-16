Shade of the 70s: Marc Jacobs Fall 2017

After a bit of criticism regarding diversity on his runway, Marc Jacobs responded the best way he knows how, by going to the other extreme. At his show today, roughly half the models fell somewhere on the darker-skinned spectrum — never a bad idea, particularly as the main theme here seemed to be 70s Harlem at the turn of 80s hip-hop.

Models including Adwoa Aboah and former cosplayer Aleece Wilson descended stoop-like stairs in a range of period references — from a deep brown palette to funky track suits — ending with the great Alek Wek. Cloche hats seemed to reference an earlier era, perhaps the Harlem Renaissance, and there were the larger rasta kind. However, the real story, as was the case in the 70s, were large coats; they spanned simple belted numbers to big fur cocoons.