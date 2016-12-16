Méret Oppenheim
Méret Oppenheim

A Moment for Méret Oppenheim

Méret Oppenheim was one of few women in the ranks of the Surrealist movement of the 1920s and 30s. A formidable provocateur, the German-born Swiss Surrealist artist held her own in the boys club and was a muse to many...


Fur-covered cup, saucer, and spoon (1936)


Sugar Ring (1930s)


Fur gloves with wooden fingers (1936-39)


Bronze and wood table with bird's feet (1939)


Squirrel mug (1969)


Vein gloves (1985)


Sardine bracelet


Fur bracelet


'My Nursemaid' (1936)


Bone and mouth necklace


Toe shoe


Snake ear cuff


Mole shoes


Face necklace


Toe shoe


'The Couple' joined shoes (1956)


Photo by Man Ray (1933)


At the Printing Wheel, photo by Man Ray


Photo by Man Ray (1930s)


Photo by Man Ray (1930s)


Photo by Man Ray (1934)


Photo by Man Ray (1930)


Photo by Man Ray (1930s)


'Cannibal Feast' (1959) by Méret Oppenheim, photo by Denise Bellon


Méret Oppenheim drinking from her fur cup


Méret Oppenheim in a paper jacket of her own design (1976), photo by Claude Lê Anh


Méret Oppenheim with a superimposed tattoo (1980)


X-ray self-portrait (1964)


Grass-wrapped concrete fountain in Bern, Switzerland (1983)

Dec 16, 2016 20:29:00

