Full-Frontal Sunsets and Man Splendor

Jonathan Anderson has a kind of art laboratory called J.W. Anderson Workshops, in which the London designer invites a variety of artists and image-makers to experiment with new and often provocative ideas. That's how the first collaboration of 2017 came to be, nude male posters lensed by British photographer Alasdair McLellan.

Fashion has always boy-toyed with homo-erotica and the male-on-male gaze. However, these posters (limited to 100 prints each) represent new terrain in that nary an item of fashion is present. And, their double-sidedness means that, in case company suddenly comes round, those au naturel specimens can be flipped to show an innocuous sunset — unless that company has come round for a certain activity.

Posters ($45) available at J.W.Anderson Workshops, London (opening reception January 8, 6-8 pm). T-shirts ($165) available for pre-order at J.W.Anderson