Supreme X Louis Vuitton
Supreme X Louis Vuitton

Did They or Didn't They?

by Chris Nelson

LVMH may have just acquired Supreme for $500 million, according to Hypebeast. Some are putting that figure even higher.

The speculation is burning up the internet today like a Bernie Sanders hashtag. Indeed, there are plenty of reasons to think it's true, not least of them the recent departure of Supreme's brand director. But here's a reason to think it's not true, courtesy of the NY Times' Matthew Schneier...

Either way, all the chatter can't be bad for business, further catapulting the former skate shop into mythic status, following its much-vaunted fall collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

Feb 09, 2017 14:39:00

