Did They or Didn't They?

LVMH may have just acquired Supreme for $500 million, according to Hypebeast. Some are putting that figure even higher.

The speculation is burning up the internet today like a Bernie Sanders hashtag. Indeed, there are plenty of reasons to think it's true, not least of them the recent departure of Supreme's brand director. But here's a reason to think it's not true, courtesy of the NY Times' Matthew Schneier...

Rumors of LVMH buying Supreme are roiling the Fuccternet today. Sorry to burst bubble: I spoke to Jebbia, Supreme founder/owner. Not true. — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) February 9, 2017

Either way, all the chatter can't be bad for business, further catapulting the former skate shop into mythic status, following its much-vaunted fall collaboration with Louis Vuitton.