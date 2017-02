Another season, another head-scratcher from Thom Browne, who's emerging as New York's foremost conceptualist. Again he borrowed from the traditional men's wardrobe — he's mostly a men's designer, so he's allowed — to craft imaginative penguin suits and clever riffs on formality that eventually exploded into bright crayon-colored pastoral scenes. The dog bag from last season is back, and this he has a buddy, a penguin...