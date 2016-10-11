Eternal Yves Saint Laurent

Culled from Fondation Pierre Bergé – Yves Saint Laurent archives and other private collections, a retrospective at the Seattle Art Museum offers a comprehensive look at the life's work of Yves Saint Laurent.

Featuring important examples of haute couture and ready-to-wear, some never shown publicly before, the exhibition reveals Saint Laurent’s artistic genius, his influence on fashion, and the creative process in his atelier.

Divided into eight thematic sections, the survey features 110 ensembles, beginning with Saint Laurent’s Paper Doll Couture House, shown for the first time in the United States. The paper dolls and corresponding wardrobes and accessories were created when the couturier was a teenager.

Next comes an examination on Saint Laurent’s formative years at Dior, including a short evening dress from his debut Trapeze collection (1958). Later looks from Saint Laurent’s own couture house spotlight other innovations: the peacoat (1962), the tuxedo (1966), the First pantsuit (1967), the safari jacket (1968).

Saint Laurent was also greatly inspired by art. The exhibition includes one of his famous dresses that pays homage to Piet Mondrian (1965) and dresses inspired by Pop art (1966). Also on view is an evening ensemble comprising a raffia coat and a silk dress embroidered with wooden beads (1967), loosely based on African art.

The exhibition concludes with a procession of evening wear ranging from black silk (1977) to blue-green chiffon (1985) to red silk crepe (1985) gowns to the 'Love Me Forever' wedding gown of 1970.

Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style, October 11, 2016 - January 8, 2017, Seattle Art Museum



Yves Saint Laurent, 1971, photo Jeanloup Sieff



Wedding dress, fall 1970



Mondrian dress, fall 1965



Trapeze dress, spring 1958



Pantsuit, spring 1967



Evening look, inspired by Henri Matisse, fall 1981



Evening look, homage to Pablo Picasso, fall 1979



spring 1959



spring 1981



Yves Saint Laurent at home, 55 rue de Babylone, Paris, 1977, photo André Perlstein



Yves Saint Laurent at work in his studio, 5 avenue Marceau, Paris, 1976



Yves Saint Laurent fitting the model Kirat, 1977, photo André Perlstein



Research sketch, Opera-Ballets Russes couture collection, fall 1976