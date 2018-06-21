Couture & Beer at Raf Simons

by Anthony Stephinson

Raf Simons returned to Paris this season after his hiatus in New York settling in to Calvin Klein, and took us somewhere we’d never been before — Montreuil, a leafy suburb full of artists’ studios and artisanal factories that work with businesses in the city. The venue had silver mannequins hung from the ceiling, some draped with T-shirting from the collection, and gaudy frames full of black-and-white grainy images of punks. They looked like Derek Ridgers’ British punks, languishing in a lo-fi Derek Jarman set.

The music was classic Raf: opening with Bauhaus’ 1982 ‘Bela Lugosi’s Dead’ and segueing into Giant Swan’s IFTLOYL, a 2017 post-punk slab of techno. The collection was back-to-basics, referencing seminal moments of his career like the can jewelry from spring 2003, seen here as an accessory through perforated plastic tops and bags à la six-packs of beer punched through plastic and leather. The hair applications of fall 2012 were revisited in swaths of lightweight high-color scarves that traveled in and out of the garments, often hugging the neck like a turtleneck. With impeccably tailored duchesse satin coating in acid brights that a teddy boy would kill for, it was evident that couture was on his mind, noteworthy in the skeletal deconstructed coating with revealed picked-apart seams and lining.

Despite the familiar tailored punk vibe, there wasn’t a single hoody or sweatshirt in sight. Was Raf saying it was time to turn the page? Of course he is the godfather of the street-meets-fashion aesthetic, so his couture-heavy duchesse satin extravaganza was a wake-up call — though let’s not forget that since his first collection he’s obsessed over boys in tailoring. His punk was the new-wave punk that couldn’t afford denim so he trawled the charity shops for suiting to make himself stand out: probably ending up with a vintage Yves Saint Laurent dad suit, thrown over a band tee.

Jun 21, 2018 12:38:00

