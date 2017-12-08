Red Hot Cocks
Red Hot Cocks

Gratuitous Pics of the Red Hot C*cks Calendar

Over five years, four calendars, and two art books, UK photographer Thomas Knights has scouted some of the hottest gingers anywhere.

Now he's back to bring awareness to testicular cancer with a calendar called Red Hot Cocks, wherein happy hotties strip down — sans emoji — and give the finger to the disease.

The website sums it up: "12 guys. 12 copper knobs. Because ginger pubes are awesome and your life needs more colour. The world is a dark place, so brighten up your life with our new, super colourful charity calendar of 12 ginger nuts."

Red Hot Cocks Calendar 2018

  • Posted Dec 08, 2017




blog comments powered by Disqus
Dec 08, 2017 14:09:00

Sign up for our Email Newsletter,
“A Little Hint”

Daily
Weekly