Today was surprisingly upbeat for Rick Owens, but less so if you’d seen his Instagram posts over the last few days. He teased an image of Kiss followed by a clothing label marked “L.LeGaspi,inc NEW YORK.” Larry LeGaspi was the designer behind the looks for Kiss and the 70s girl group Labelle. Owens has been thinking a lot about LeGaspi of late, and for good reason: he's working on a book about him.

Though, we didn’t need a clothing label to tell us this was glam rock — or rather, glam Rick. We could tell from the stacked heels, the casual oversized bags dragged down the runway across the floor like a carcass, and the oddly placed shearling backs on early looks, which brought to mind Odysseus escaping the Cyclops.

The music was predominantly shoegaze, with a bit of rock thrown in, the finale announced by a sludgy version of Abba's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! It was eclectic, if not celebratory. A new and tangible feeling had been injected into the Owens formula, and we couldn’t be happier.