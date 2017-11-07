Rick Owens' Head to Be Examined

Rick Owens is a rarity in fashion in that he is both a showman and a philosopher, as able to stage Paris' more theatrical runway shows as ponder his own mortality. Now the designer has secured a major exhibition in which to showcase his multifaceted work, the first of its kind.

Titled 'Subhuman Inhuman Superhuman,' the retrospective at the Triennale di Milano is envisioned as a Gesamtkunstwerk (“total work of art” in German). Orchestrating the project down to its last detail, Owens has selected more than 100 designs from his archive spanning two decades — as well as furniture, graphics, sculptures, and runway videos — to be displayed in a site-specific installation, also created by the designer.

Looks from such blockbuster collections as Vicious (spring 2014), in which soul steppers from Southern sororities angrily marched down the runway, and Cyclops (spring 2016), which saw models wearing other models like human backpacks, will presumably be on view. It's thought his assorted wax statues, monuments to himself, can be seen as well.

Subhuman Inhuman Superhuman, December 15, 2017 - March 25, 2018, Triennale di Milano